Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers 'Kids In America'

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is streaming a cover of the 1981 Kim Wilde hit, "Kids In America", in the latest installment of his weekly series No Fun Mondays.

"This week's No Fun Mondays is dedicated to the one, the only, Mike Dirnt. Happy birthday!", says Armstrong about his bandmate as the bassist turns 48 on May 4. "Play this one loud just for him."

Armstrong launched the weekly cover song series during quarantine, and recently released his take on the Tommy James and the Shondells classic, "I Think We're Alone Now"; the rocker was joined by his sons for a live version on the April 29 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Check out the Wilde cover here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





