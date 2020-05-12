Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Stiv Bators Classic

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is streaming a cover of the 1980 Stiv Bators single, "Not That Way Anymore", in the latest installment of his weekly series No Fun Mondays.

Bators issued the song in the months following the end of the Cleveland, OH punk band Dead Boys and before the release of his solo debut, "Disconnected."

The rocker went on to form The Lords Of The New Church in 1981 alongside members of the Damned, Sham 69 and the Barracudas; he broke up the group in 1989 and died in Paris, France the following year after suffering a traumatic brain injury when he was hit by a car in the city.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer recently postponed the start of their Hella Mega European tour, which was set to begin in Paris on June 13. Watch the video here.

