Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Eric Carmen Cover

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is streaming his version of the 1975 Eric Carmen single, "That's Rock 'n' Roll", in the latest installment of his weekly cover song series.

"Welcome to another No Fun Monday," says Armstrong. "Today's song is 'That's Rock 'n' Roll' by Eric Carmen who was also in The Raspberries. However the first time I heard this song was by teen heartthrob Shaun Cassidy. My sisters would dance around the house to this one!"

The tune was the third international single from Carmen's self-titled solo debut after finding success with his former band, the Cleveland-based Raspberries; it followed a pair of US Top 15 hits: "All By Myself" and "Never Gonna Fall In Love Again."

While Carmen didn't issue the tune in the US, pop star Shaun Cassidy's version a year later reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Check out the cover version here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Stiv Bators Classic

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers 'Kids In America'

Billie Joe Armstrong And Sons Rock Late Night TV

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Starjets Cover

Billie Joe Armstrong Covers 'That Thing You Do' In Adam Schlesinger Tribute

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Classic

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Avengers Cover

Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Bangles Cover With Susanna Hoffs

Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Johnny Thunders Classic

More Billie Joe Armstrong News



