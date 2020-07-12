.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Billy Bragg Classic

Bruce Henne | 07-12-2020

Billie Joe Armstrong

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is streaming a cover of the 1983 Billy Bragg track, "A New England", in the latest installment of his weekly cover song series.

"Welcome to No Fun Monday on a Friday because no one knows what day it is anyway," says Armstrong. "I love this song penned by Billy Bragg. Also a great version by Kirsty MacColl."

The tune - which originally appeared on Bragg's 1983 debut, "Life's a Riot with Spy Vs Spy" - was a UK Top 10 hit for MacColl the following year. Check out the cover here.

