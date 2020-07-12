Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Billy Bragg Classic

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is streaming a cover of the 1983 Billy Bragg track, "A New England", in the latest installment of his weekly cover song series.
"Welcome to No Fun Monday on a Friday because no one knows what day it is anyway," says Armstrong. "I love this song penned by Billy Bragg. Also a great version by Kirsty MacColl."
The tune - which originally appeared on Bragg's 1983 debut, "Life's a Riot with Spy Vs Spy" - was a UK Top 10 hit for MacColl the following year. Check out the cover here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Eric Carmen Cover
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Stiv Bators Classic
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Covers 'Kids In America'
Billie Joe Armstrong And Sons Rock Late Night TV
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Starjets Cover
Billie Joe Armstrong Covers 'That Thing You Do' In Adam Schlesinger Tribute
Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Classic
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Avengers Cover
Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Bangles Cover With Susanna Hoffs
More Billie Joe Armstrong News
Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup- Music Icon Charlie Daniels Laid To Rest- Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration- more
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back
Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up
Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love
Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup
Music Icon Charlie Daniels Laid To Rest
Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening
Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'
Pearl Jam Stream Rock Werchter Festival Performance
Morse, Portnoy, George Release Video For 'Hymn 43'
Trapt Dedicate 'Make It Out Alive' To Keeping Spirits Alive Amid Pandemic
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases Solo Video