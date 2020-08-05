Punk Icons D.I. Announce 'Flashback Favorites' Album

Orange County, Ca punk legends D.I. have announced that they will be releasing a new covers album, which will be entitled "Flashback Favorites."

The new collection is set to hit stores on August 14th and will feature the band's take on classic 1970s and 1980s songs from bands like Deep Purple, Depeche Mode, KISS, Blondie, Fleetwood Mac and more.

The band had this to say about the upcoming release, "We're stoked to be working with Cleopatra again to do some of the songs we grew up listening to. Rock n Roll!"

The album is set to be released digitally, on CD, as well as two different LP configurations on either white or classic black vinyl. See the tracklisting below:

1. Highway Star

2. The Chain

3. For What It's Worth

4. I Think I Love You

5. Don't You (Forget About Me)

6. Never Let Me Down Again

7. Hot Child In The City

8. American Woman

9. Joy To The World

10. Heart Of Gold

11. Girl U Want

12. Rock And Roll All Nite

13. Don't Change





