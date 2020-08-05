.

Punk Icons D.I. Announce 'Flashback Favorites' Album

Keavin Wiggins | 08-05-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

D.I.

Orange County, Ca punk legends D.I. have announced that they will be releasing a new covers album, which will be entitled "Flashback Favorites."

The new collection is set to hit stores on August 14th and will feature the band's take on classic 1970s and 1980s songs from bands like Deep Purple, Depeche Mode, KISS, Blondie, Fleetwood Mac and more.

The band had this to say about the upcoming release, "We're stoked to be working with Cleopatra again to do some of the songs we grew up listening to. Rock n Roll!"

The album is set to be released digitally, on CD, as well as two different LP configurations on either white or classic black vinyl. See the tracklisting below:

1. Highway Star
2. The Chain
3. For What It's Worth
4. I Think I Love You
5. Don't You (Forget About Me)
6. Never Let Me Down Again
7. Hot Child In The City
8. American Woman
9. Joy To The World
10. Heart Of Gold
11. Girl U Want
12. Rock And Roll All Nite
13. Don't Change


Related Stories


Punk Icons D.I. Announce 'Flashback Favorites' Album

The Avett Brothers Announce Drive-In Concert

Rolling Stones' Historic Concert Film To Screen At Drive-ins

Andrew McMahon Celebrating 'Everything In Transit' Anniversary With Drive-In Show

Hockey Dad Stream New Song and Sell Out 'Alive At The Drive-In' Shows

Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows

Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour

Pink Floyd Launch Daily Playlist With Rare 1974 Live Recording

Drive-By Truckers Deliver Isolation Track 'Quarantine Together'

Slipknot Have Discussed Doing Throwback Intimate Show

More D.I. News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Add More 2021 Tour Dates- Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep- Linkin Park Planning 'Very Cool' Anniversary Celebration- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere

Singled Out: MkX's Down Featuring CupcakKe

Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea

Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride

Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Add More 2021 Tour Dates

Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep

Linkin Park Planning 'Very Cool' Anniversary Celebration

Robb Flynn Tributes Original Machine Head Drummer Tony Costanza

Gojira Get Animated For New Single and Video 'Another World'

John Mellencamp In The Studio For 'Scarecrow' Anniversary

Punk Icons D.I. Announce 'Flashback Favorites' Album

Singled Out: MkX's Down Featuring CupcakKe