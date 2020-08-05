Punk Icons D.I. Announce 'Flashback Favorites' Album

Orange County, Ca punk legends D.I. have announced that they will be releasing a new covers album, which will be entitled "Flashback Favorites."
The new collection is set to hit stores on August 14th and will feature the band's take on classic 1970s and 1980s songs from bands like Deep Purple, Depeche Mode, KISS, Blondie, Fleetwood Mac and more.
The band had this to say about the upcoming release, "We're stoked to be working with Cleopatra again to do some of the songs we grew up listening to. Rock n Roll!"
The album is set to be released digitally, on CD, as well as two different LP configurations on either white or classic black vinyl. See the tracklisting below:
1. Highway Star
2. The Chain
3. For What It's Worth
4. I Think I Love You
5. Don't You (Forget About Me)
6. Never Let Me Down Again
7. Hot Child In The City
8. American Woman
9. Joy To The World
10. Heart Of Gold
11. Girl U Want
12. Rock And Roll All Nite
13. Don't Change
The Avett Brothers Announce Drive-In Concert
Rolling Stones' Historic Concert Film To Screen At Drive-ins
Andrew McMahon Celebrating 'Everything In Transit' Anniversary With Drive-In Show
Hockey Dad Stream New Song and Sell Out 'Alive At The Drive-In' Shows
Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows
Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour
Pink Floyd Launch Daily Playlist With Rare 1974 Live Recording
Drive-By Truckers Deliver Isolation Track 'Quarantine Together'
Slipknot Have Discussed Doing Throwback Intimate Show
Guns N' Roses Add More 2021 Tour Dates- Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep- Linkin Park Planning 'Very Cool' Anniversary Celebration- more
Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere
Singled Out: MkX's Down Featuring CupcakKe
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Guns N' Roses Add More 2021 Tour Dates
Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep
Linkin Park Planning 'Very Cool' Anniversary Celebration
Robb Flynn Tributes Original Machine Head Drummer Tony Costanza
Gojira Get Animated For New Single and Video 'Another World'
John Mellencamp In The Studio For 'Scarecrow' Anniversary
Punk Icons D.I. Announce 'Flashback Favorites' Album
Singled Out: MkX's Down Featuring CupcakKe