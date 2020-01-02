.

Tom DeLonge Shared His Feelings About Blink-182 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-02-2020

Tom DeLonge Shared His Feelings About Blink-182 was a top 19 story of Sept. 2019: Tom DeLonge set the record straight about his feelings towards his former band Blink-182 during a recent Angels and Airwaves concert stop in Chicago.

a Reddit user shared footage from the show where Tom spoke to the crowd. He told fans, "I started another band called Blink-182, and I definitely want to let you guys know, contrary to a lot of talk out there in Internet land, I'm super, super, super thankful for that band.

"I love that band. I started that band, by the way. I love Mark and Travis, we still talk, we're all good. Everything is awesome and people don't know, so they say a bunch of weird sh*t on the Internet.

"But I've always been one of those guys that wants to do something different all the time. I'm like, 'How do I really really challenge myself to feel things that are different to what I feel now, and how do I do that with other people, and inspire the people the way that I've been inspired?' So that's kind of been my path for a long time. It started with Box Car Racer and then Angels & Airwaves." Watch the clip here


