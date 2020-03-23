Judas Priest Alums Making Progress On New Album

Official band photo Official band photo

KK's Priest, the new band formed by former Judas Priest members, are making progress on their debut album, which is said to be "sounding incredible".

The group was formed by original Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, along with former vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens and one time drummer Les Binks, along with Hostile guitarist A.J. Mills and Voodoo Sixx bassist Tony Newton.

K.K. took to social media to give fans an update on the progress of the album. He wrote, "Hello KK'S Priest fans around the world. These are challenging and life-altering times for us all and I hope you and your families are all safe, at home, and comfortable. I am fortunate to have some of the best fans in the world. Your support and love is what allows and inspires us to create music and tour the world.

"I have always considered you as part of my large extended family, and as I always say, family comes first! We all have to do everything we can to ensure that our families, friends, neighbours, work colleagues remain safe, healthy and comfortable. Together we will survive these uncertain few months, and we cannot wait to get out on the road and bring our music to you all in every corner of the globe.

"In these times of uncertainty, I just wanted to give you an update from the studio. We are moving ahead full steam ahead on the new album. Thankfully Ripper finished all the tracks and got home to Ohio safely before the travel restrictions started, and I have to say I am so excited - his vocals are classic Ripper/PRIEST - and then some!

"This album is coming together so naturally and is already sounding incredible - I can't wait for you to hear these songs - and I hope it's not too long before we can let you hear the first track released by Explorer1... so stay tuned!

"Anyone that registers on our official website will get first access to news and music - so head on over to www.kkspriest.com and put in your email!

"Thank you so much for your support over the years and please stay safe and keep on rocking!

"KK Downing and KK'S PRIEST"





Related Stories

More KK's Priest News



