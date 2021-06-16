KK's Priest Deliver 'Sermons Of The Sinner' Video

KK's Priest have released a music video for their new song "Sermons Of The Sinner", which is the title track and second single from their forthcoming debut album that is set to be released on August 20th.

The band features former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing and vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens. KK had this to say about the new single, "The song and title track 'Sermons of the Sinner' epitomizes the whole album in one just song.

"It is all-encompassing with its tribute to the history of our beloved genre of music, while updating the details for today's audience. In the song and video we not only extend our humble gratitude to loyal fans of classic rock and metal but also present a subtle warning about the future of the genre.

"We are very hopeful that the song and album 'Sermons of the Sinner' will inspire young and older musicians alike to pick up their instruments and keep alive the rock music that so many of us have become a part of, and that has become such a part of us. " Watch the video below:

