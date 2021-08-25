KK's Priest 'Raise Your Fists' With New Video

Judas Priest offshoot KK's Priest have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Raise Your Fists". The track comes from their forthcoming debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", which will arrive on October 1st.
The band features iconic former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing and former frontman, Tim "Ripper" Owens, as well as Tony Newton, AJ Mills and Sean Elg.
Downing had this to say about the new video and song, " This video is emblematic of what you can expect to experience when the band hits the road.
"This song totally rejoices in everything Rock and Metal, and is a clear indication that the band is raring to go, so get ready to "raise your fists" with us when we hit the road!" Watch the video below:
