KK's Priest Share 'Brothers Of The Road' Video

Bruce Henne | 07-28-2021

(hennemusic) Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing's new band, KK's Priest, is streaming a video for "Brothers Of The Road", the latest track issued from their forthcoming debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner."

Due October 1, the project sees Downing joined by a lineup that includes former Judas Priest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, as well as guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile), bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) and drummer Sean Elg (Cage, The Three Tremors).

Downing makes his return to rock with KK's Priest following his 2011 retirement from Judas Priest. "The whole concept is the fact that I continue proudly to be who I am and what I am and do what I do," declares Downing. "It's been nearly 10 years. I'm back making music." Watch the video here.

