KK'S Priest Announce Debut Album 'Sermons Of The Sinner'

Legendary Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing's new band KK'S Priest have announced that they will be calling their debut album "Sermons Of The Sinner".

The new group also features K.K.'s former Judas Priest bandmates Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks, as well as .J. Mills (Hostile) and Tony Newton (Voodoo Six).

The band shared the album announcement and a short preview video via Twitter. They tweeted, "Announcing 'Sermons of the Sinner' - the new album from @judaspriest founder KK Downing. Pre-order May 12th to get your sermons! #kkspriest #metaldefenders." Watch the video here.



