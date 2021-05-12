KK's Priest, formed by Judas Priest legend KK Downing and former vocalist Tim 'Ripper' Owens, have released a music video for their new track "Hellfire Thunderbolt".
The song is the lead single from the band's forthcoming debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", which is set to be released on August 20th. KK and Ripper are joined in the band by Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg
Downing had this to say, "We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavour of the sound and showcases the amazing players I've got in this band. We can't wait for the fans to hear the record." Watch the video below:
KK'S Priest Announce Debut Album 'Sermons Of The Sinner'
Judas Priest Guitarist Glad To See KK Downing Return To Music
Judas Priest Alums Making Progress On New Album
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video
Carrie Underwood Launching Las Vegas Residency
Yours Truly Deliver 'Siamese Souls' Video
Mastodon Share New Song 'Forged by Neron'
Mat Kearney Unplugs For January Flower Acoustic EP
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall
Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour
Oasis Announce Knebworth Concert Documentary