.

KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-12-2021

KK's Priest album cover art

KK's Priest, formed by Judas Priest legend KK Downing and former vocalist Tim 'Ripper' Owens, have released a music video for their new track "Hellfire Thunderbolt".

The song is the lead single from the band's forthcoming debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", which is set to be released on August 20th. KK and Ripper are joined in the band by Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg

Downing had this to say, "We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavour of the sound and showcases the amazing players I've got in this band. We can't wait for the fans to hear the record." Watch the video below:


