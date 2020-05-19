Judas Priest Guitarist Glad To See KK Downing Return To Music

Current Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner revealed that he is happy to see original guitarist K.K. Downing returning to the music scene with his group KK's Priest.

Downing formed the new group with former Judas Priest members Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks, along with A.J. Mills (Hostile) and Tony Newton (Voodoo Six).

Faulkner had the following to say during a recent online session, "The great thing is Ken is playing again. He's out there with his band, and that's where he should be, he should be playing heavy metal guitar.

"And I'm glad to see he's back. It's been too long to not see Ken Downing up on stage with his flying V. So I'm glad he's back out there, without a doubt. Everyone knows that anyway." Watch the video below:





