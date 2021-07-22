(hennemusic) Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing's new band, KK's Priest, have announced a schedule change to the release of their debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner."
Originally set to be issued on August 20, the project will now be available on October 1 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. KK's Priest sees Downing joined by a lineup that includes former Judas Priest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, as well as guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile), bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) and drummer Sean Elg (Cage, The Three Tremors).
The group recently launched the debut with the lead single, "Hellfire Thunderbolt", and have since shared the title track, and a third song, "Brothers of The Road." Watch the "Hellfire Thunderbolt" video here.
KK's Priest Stream New Song 'Brothers Of The Road'
K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Band Name
KK's Priest Deliver 'Sermons Of The Sinner' Video
KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video
KK'S Priest Announce Debut Album 'Sermons Of The Sinner'
Judas Priest Guitarist Glad To See KK Downing Return To Music
Judas Priest Alums Making Progress On New Album
Rolling Stones Announce No Filter Tour Dates- Lindsey Buckingham Revisits Fleetwood Mac Years On New Single- KK's Priest- more
The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary- Metallica- Pearl Jam- KK's Priest- more
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Gets Best Possible Cancer Fight News- Foo Fighters Reschedule Forum Concert- Rival Sons- more
Iron Maiden Announce Double Album 'Senjutsu'- Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album- The Killers- more
Video Premiere: Frances Lion's 'Home' (Acoustic)
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
Lindsey Buckingham Revisits Fleetwood Mac Years On New Single
KK's Priest Move Debut Album Release Date
Tremonti Premiere 'If Not For You' Video
Grayscale Share 'Dirty Bombs' Video And Announce Album
Scotty McCreery Announces New Album 'Same Truck'
The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 U.S. No Filter Tour Dates
Video Premiere: Frances Lion's 'Home' (Acoustic)
Singled Out: Louise Cappi's Hope