KK's Priest Move Debut Album Release Date

(hennemusic) Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing's new band, KK's Priest, have announced a schedule change to the release of their debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner."

Originally set to be issued on August 20, the project will now be available on October 1 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. KK's Priest sees Downing joined by a lineup that includes former Judas Priest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, as well as guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile), bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) and drummer Sean Elg (Cage, The Three Tremors).

The group recently launched the debut with the lead single, "Hellfire Thunderbolt", and have since shared the title track, and a third song, "Brothers of The Road." Watch the "Hellfire Thunderbolt" video here.

