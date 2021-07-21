KK's Priest Stream New Song 'Brothers Of The Road'

(hennemusic) Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing's new band, KK's Priest, is sharing audio of "Brothers of The Road", as the latest preview to their forthcoming debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner."

The song follows "Hellfire Thunderbolt" and the title track as the third tune issued in advance of the record's release on August 20. The band sees Downing joined by a lineup that includes former Judas Priest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, as well as guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile), bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) and drummer Sean Elg (Cage, The Three Tremors).

Downing retired from Judas Priest in 2011, and published his memoir, "Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest:, in 2018; Owens was in the Priest lineup from 1996-2003. Stream the new song here.

