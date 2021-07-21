(hennemusic) Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing's new band, KK's Priest, is sharing audio of "Brothers of The Road", as the latest preview to their forthcoming debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner."
The song follows "Hellfire Thunderbolt" and the title track as the third tune issued in advance of the record's release on August 20. The band sees Downing joined by a lineup that includes former Judas Priest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens, as well as guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile), bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) and drummer Sean Elg (Cage, The Three Tremors).
Downing retired from Judas Priest in 2011, and published his memoir, "Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest:, in 2018; Owens was in the Priest lineup from 1996-2003. Stream the new song here.
K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Band Name
KK's Priest Deliver 'Sermons Of The Sinner' Video
KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video
KK'S Priest Announce Debut Album 'Sermons Of The Sinner'
Judas Priest Guitarist Glad To See KK Downing Return To Music
Judas Priest Alums Making Progress On New Album
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Gets Best Possible Cancer Fight News- Foo Fighters Reschedule Forum Concert- Rival Sons- more
Iron Maiden Announce Double Album 'Senjutsu'- Daughtry Share New Song 'Lioness' And Announce Album- The Killers- more
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley- Former VJs To Mark MTV's 40th Anniversary- more
John 5's New Album Will Feature Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine- Imagine Dragons Share Emotional 'Wrecked' Video- CMT Giants: Charley Pride TV Special Announced- more
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
The Rolling Stones Expanding 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary
Metallica Stream Unreleased Live Version Of' Wherever I May Roam'
Pearl Jam To Headline Ohana Festival Encore Weekend
KK's Priest Stream New Song 'Brothers Of The Road'
Mastodon Captured Live at Georgia Aquarium Extended
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Heading West With Piano Tour
Walden Hope To Play '50 States On 50 Dollars'
Singled Out: Heavenly Reyna's EXIT (Acoustic)