K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Band Name

K.K. Downing revealed in a new interview that he received a letter from Judas Priest's lawyers once it was revealed that he was calling his new band K.K.'s Priest and explained how he came up with the name.
The former Judas Priest guitarist's new band will be releasing their debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", on August 20th. The group also features former Priest frontman Tim 'Ripper' Owens.
Downing spoke to Rock Hard Greece about the band and album. During the chat he revealed how they came up with the name. He explained, "What happened was, I heard what the fans are saying, but, I think a lot of fans will understand that I have been a Priest since 1968. I've wanted to be a Priest since '68. I've traversed the road of the evolution of music as we know it today.
We went from blues, when I was young, to progressive blues to rock to hard rock to heavy rock to heavy metal. I've been on that journey. So, I believe that I have a right to continue as a Priest, because some of the guys in Priest now, I haven't met them, and they're playing my songs, which is fine. But if they have a right to be a Priest, then I have a right to be a Priest.
"And I can't start something absolutely new. I can't sound like a new guitar player. I can't write like a new guitar player. So everything I do is gonna be reminiscent of the past to the fans.
"So, that's what I decided. And I think it's gonna be absolutely fine, I really do. And the face of KK's Priest, and the being, that will evolve, and that will be on the journey with us. There's so much yet to come, there's more videos, more songs coming your way. And there's more albums to come also."
K.K. also revealed that the name sparked some controversy with his former band. He explained, "Their lawyers sent a letter to my record company, making threats of legal action if I went forward with KK's Priest, so it's already happened.
"But for the moment, nothing happened. I think they made the threat but decided not to follow through with the threat. But they made the threat to try to stop me making the band." Watch the full interview below:
