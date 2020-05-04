Ricky Warwick is not letting the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown keep him from performing live for his fans. He has announced special online acoustic concert.
Warwick will be playing his "Acoustic Rock N Roll Lockdown" from his livingroom via StageIt this coming Saturday, May 9th at 8pm BST | 9pm CEST and the show will be completely live and not recorded for future use, according to the announcement.
Ricky had this to say, "In these strange and surreal times, we are all missing the power of going to see a live show. This is as close as we can get without leaving the safety of our homes, until this all becomes a memory."
Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Gives Surgery Recovery Update
Ricky Warwick Released From Hospital
Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback
Black Star Riders Singer Ricky Warwick Shares Diagnosis
Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Recovering From Surgery
Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot- AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest- Metallica To Stream Full London Show- Rolling Stones- more
Singled Out: Stepping Sideways' Solace feat. Lee McKinney of Born of Osiris
Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'
Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition
Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff
Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot
AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest
Metallica To Stream Full London Show For MetallicaMondays
Rolling Stones Launch Extra Licks Streaming Series
Former Awolnation Star Returns With Ziminy
Suicide Silence Share B-Side Track 'Overlord'
Ricky Warwick Announces Acoustic Rock N Roll Lockdown Show
Singled Out: Stepping Sideways' Solace feat. Lee McKinney of Born of Osiris