Ricky Warwick Announces Acoustic Rock N Roll Lockdown Show

Keavin Wiggins | 05-04-2020

Ricky Warwick

Ricky Warwick is not letting the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown keep him from performing live for his fans. He has announced special online acoustic concert.

Warwick will be playing his "Acoustic Rock N Roll Lockdown" from his livingroom via StageIt this coming Saturday, May 9th at 8pm BST | 9pm CEST and the show will be completely live and not recorded for future use, according to the announcement.

Ricky had this to say, "In these strange and surreal times, we are all missing the power of going to see a live show. This is as close as we can get without leaving the safety of our homes, until this all becomes a memory."


