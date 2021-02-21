.

Ricky Warwick Shares 'You're My Rock And Roll'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-21-2021

When Life Was Hard And Fast cover art

Ricky Warwick has released a lyric video for his new track "You're My Rock And Roll." The song comes from his brand new album "When Life Was Hard And Fast".

Warwick shared the video to celebrate the new studio album hitting stores this past Friday (February 19th) in various formats including a 2-disc digpack that features the bonus covers album "Stairwell Troubadour".

Ricky had this to say about the new record's release, "This album is a statement of my intent, a love of rock n roll, songwriting and playing from the heart.

"The only way I know how. I'm so honored I now have the opportunity to share it with all of you!" Watch the new lyric video below:


