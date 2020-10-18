.

Ricky Warwick Releases 'Fighting Heart' Video and Announces Album

Keavin Wiggins | 10-18-2020

Ricky Warwick Releases 'Fighting Heart' Video and Announces Album

Black Star Riders, Thin Lizzy, The Almighty star Ricky Warwick has released a video for his new single "Fighting Heart", which comes from his first new album since 2015.

The album will be called 'When Life Was Hard And Fast' and it is set to be released on February 19th of next year. Ricky had this to say about the single, "Fighting Heart is a celebration of how music, literature, art and movies can inspire and motivate us on a daily basis. Can these things change the world? Who knows for sure. But I believe that loud guitars and rock 'n roll can save a little piece of us all".

Warwick is backed on the album by Robert Crane (Bass), Xavier Muriel (Drums) and Keith Nelson (Guitar). The record will feature a number of big name guest stars including Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, former Duran Duran icon Andy Taylor, Thunder's Luke Morley, Guns 'N Roses' Dizzy Reed and Ricky's daughter Pepper. Watch the new video below:




