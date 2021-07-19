Ra Premiere Video For 'Enough' Featuring Dustin Bates

Alt-rockers Ra have released a music video for their song "Enough" featuring Dustin Bates of Starset. The track comes from the group's brand new album, "Inercorrupted", which was released back in March.



Frontman Sahaj Ticotin had this to say about the track, "Enough is a very special song. It was originally written for the Starset album Divisions, but as that album progressed, it was clear to both Dustin and myself that my personal stamp on the song really felt more Ra.

"When we began Intercorrupted, I knew it would be on the record, but it seemed weird not to have Dustin on it, so I asked him to feature, which he agreed to, and here we are.

"The song itself is both a question and a plea. 'Will it ever be enough?... And I know you've had enough.' It's a commentary on our current state of wanting it all but also being overwhelmed. On how the world pours on top of us daily but also how we still can't get enough." Watch the video below:



Intercorrupted, the new album from Ra was released March 19th and features guest performances from Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust and Dustin Bates of Starset.

Related Stories

Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video

Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video

Gamma Ray Share Live 'Land Of The Free' Video

Singled Out: CJ Ray's Sweet Surrender

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Raise Vibration' Video

Ronnie James Dio's Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography Release Set

Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Working On Double Album and Docuseries

Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race

News > Ra