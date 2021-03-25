.

Ra Return With 'Intercorrupted' Album

Michael Angulia | 03-25-2021

Ra album cover art

Ra have released their brand new studio album "Intercorrupted", which features guest appearances from Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon and Starset's Dustin Bates and follows their 2013 album "Critical Mass".

Sahaj Ticotin had this to say, "We are very proud of this record. A lot of time went into being respectful of what we done in the past but also trying to feel contemporary and have good songwriting and production to go along with it.

"Having all the original members participate made this a special album for all of us and played an intrinsic part of keeping it true to our career-long vision of hope, healing and passion.

"Having the artistic freedom afforded to us by Wake Up Music Rocks! was also critical to being able to make this record what we believe it should be." Stream the album via Spotify here.

