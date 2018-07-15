News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Live Release Video For First New Song From Original Lineup In A Decade

Live

Live Release Video For First New Song From Original Lineup In A Decade was a top story on Thursday: (MSO) Live have returned with a music video for their brand new track "Love Lounge" which is the first new song that has been produced by the group's original lineup in over a decade.

We were sent the following details about the new visual: "The video distinctly bottles the band's legendary live power and prowess into a frenetic and fiery visual companion.

"Directed by Clay Patrick McBride [Metallica, JAY-Z], the video intercuts intensely claustrophobic performance footage with a high stakes and high pressure poker game highlighted by a femme fatale besting any hand on the table. The viewer follows vocalist Ed Kowalczyk through the subways as the locations span everywhere from Washington Heights and Soho to various rooftops in and around NYC.

"Their shadow looms over the city powered up by thick distortion, hard-hitting guitars, and Kowalcyzk's electrifying vocals as he sings lyrics like: 'Through the smoke I see her comin' near me/Through the haze I see the hourglass/Hypnotized or mystified now I don't know.'" Watch the video - here.

MSO submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

