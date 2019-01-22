News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

01-22-2019
Static X

The surviving members of Static-X have announced that they will be launching the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour this summer to pay tribute to late frontman Wayne Static.

The band (Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda) will be playing a majority of the album during the tour, which they will be coheadlining with DevilDriver, with Dope supporting.

The band announced, "In celebration of this announcement, we would like to share this tour promo teaser, containing a brand new audio / video clip of us performing 'Push It'." Watch it here.

Campos had this to say, "Our intention is to pay ultimate respect to Wayne and to celebrate the music that has been in all of our hearts for more than 20 years. It's all about channeling the vibe from 1999 to the best of our ability and playing those classic Static-X songs live and loud with the fans."

Jay shared, "We understand that people are naturally going to want to know more about who is singing. We have discussed this at great length and we came to the conclusion that at this time, it would be inappropriate for us to put the focus on anyone other than Wayne, Tony, Koichi and myself. This feels like the best way for us to celebrate Wayne's legacy, along with the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip, with all of our fans."

Fukuda added, "Rehearsals have been awesome. The music and the vocals are sounding really great! I feel like Wayne would be proud."

June
18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
22 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse
23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
30 - Scranton, PA - Level

July
2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
3 - London, ON - London Music Hall
4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
7 - Reading, PA - Reverb
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
12 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's
13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest
19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One
27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues


