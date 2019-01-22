Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour The surviving members of Static-X have announced that they will be launching the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour this summer to pay tribute to late frontman Wayne Static. The band (Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda) will be playing a majority of the album during the tour, which they will be coheadlining with DevilDriver, with Dope supporting. The band announced, "In celebration of this announcement, we would like to share this tour promo teaser, containing a brand new audio / video clip of us performing 'Push It'." Watch it here. Campos had this to say, "Our intention is to pay ultimate respect to Wayne and to celebrate the music that has been in all of our hearts for more than 20 years. It's all about channeling the vibe from 1999 to the best of our ability and playing those classic Static-X songs live and loud with the fans." Jay shared, "We understand that people are naturally going to want to know more about who is singing. We have discussed this at great length and we came to the conclusion that at this time, it would be inappropriate for us to put the focus on anyone other than Wayne, Tony, Koichi and myself. This feels like the best way for us to celebrate Wayne's legacy, along with the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip, with all of our fans." Fukuda added, "Rehearsals have been awesome. The music and the vocals are sounding really great! I feel like Wayne would be proud." June

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

22 - Houston, TX - The Warehouse

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

30 - Scranton, PA - Level July

2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

12 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest

19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

