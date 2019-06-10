News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Static-X Expand Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

06-10-2019
Static X

Static-X have added nine new stops to their upcoming Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour following sell-outs of several previously announced shows.

The trek, which will coheadliners DevilDrive, along with Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Blac will be kicking off next Tuesday, June 18th, in Tempe, Az.

On Monday, Static-X revealed several new shows for the tour, including new dates in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Chicago and more.

The band had this to say, "We want to say thank you to everyone who has participated in this 20th anniversary celebration of Wisconsin Death Trip!

"The response has been mind-blowing and we are beyond excited to hit the road and throw down with all of our fans. The new album, Project Regeneration, is almost done and an official release date will be announced very soon! All of the pre-order packages will ship the week prior to the new albums release. We are beyond grateful for all the love that you guys have shown us!"

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara added, "Thank you so much for being a part of this amazing co-headline tour between DevilDriver and Static-X. Sold out shows have prompted us to add more dates and extend this tour. Come celebrate with us!" See the new dates below:

11/12 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theater
11/13 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
11/15 - Ft. Lauderdale @ Revolution
11/16 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
11/17 - Destin, FL @ Club LA
12/2 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
12/6 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's
12/7 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater
12/8 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live


