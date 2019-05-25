Reveal Celebrate Album Release By Sharing New Video

Reveal have released a music video for their track "Master of Present and Past". The song comes from their just released brand new studio album "Overlord."

The band had this to say about the new record, "Overlord is the most important album in our musical careers! In this album you can find lyrics inspired by epic fantasy, like Dragonlance or Michael Moorcok books and by personal experiences.

"The production is the best we could asked for and it took place between three countries (Germany, Sweden and Spain). Now you can watch our brad new video, "Master of Present and Past", inspired on the character of Raistlin Majere, one of the most important in the Dragonlance world. We hope you enjoy! Remember : Is Time to Reveal #istimetoreveal" Watch the video here.





