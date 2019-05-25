News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Reveal Celebrate Album Release By Sharing New Video

05-25-2019
Reveal

Reveal have released a music video for their track "Master of Present and Past". The song comes from their just released brand new studio album "Overlord."

The band had this to say about the new record, "Overlord is the most important album in our musical careers! In this album you can find lyrics inspired by epic fantasy, like Dragonlance or Michael Moorcok books and by personal experiences.

"The production is the best we could asked for and it took place between three countries (Germany, Sweden and Spain). Now you can watch our brad new video, "Master of Present and Past", inspired on the character of Raistlin Majere, one of the most important in the Dragonlance world. We hope you enjoy! Remember : Is Time to Reveal #istimetoreveal" Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Reveal Celebrate Album Release By Sharing New Video

Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song

Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

Chase Atlantic Reveal New Sound With 'Her' Video

The Who Reveal Special Guest For North American Moving On! Tour

Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show

Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Reveals New Album Details

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

The Dream Syndicate Reveal 'The Way In'

Megadeth Star Reveals Timeline For New Album

More Reveal News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History- Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart- Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction- more

Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig- Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery- Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen- Sammy Hagar- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video- Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death- Early David Bowie Demos- ZZ Top- more

David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency- Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery- Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History

Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart

Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

Rocketman Premiere Emotional For Elton John

Alexisonfire Streaming New Song 'Complicit'

Sanctuary To Play 'Refuge Denied' In Full On North American Tour

Reveal Celebrate Album Release By Sharing New Video

Singled Out: The Stash's Run Into Me

Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig

Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery

Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Score Hit With New Album

Alabama 3 To Celebrate Jake Black At Shows This Weekend

Yes Star Billy Sherwood Streaming Song From New Solo Album

Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

Alice In Chains Share 7th Black Antenna Episode

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.