Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams New Christmas Song

Bruce Henne | 10-19-2019

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is streaming a lyric video for an original holiday song, "Morning Star", from his newly-released Christmas album, "Celestial."

The track is one of four new songs by the Metal God on the project, which also delivers seasonal classics like "Joy To The World," "God Rest ye Merry Gentlemen," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" and others.

"I'm always looking for a moment of expression that is a little bit different," Halford tells Billboard about the tune. "I just love the message, the whole idea of the star in the night around Bethlehem and so forth. It's a really nice story.

"My family has always been a faith-based family, but not a go to church every Sunday family," he continues. "But the basic principle of what we believe in have always been there, and that side of me has grown exponentially as I've gotten older. My music is immortal, but I know I'm not, so there's a lot of that wrapped up in this record as well, a lot of emotional components coming through the speakers of Celestial."

Judas Priest were just named among the nominees for induction into the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, alongside fellow rockers Soundgarden, Motorhead, T. Rex, Thin Lizzy and more. Watch the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


