Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed during a recent interview that he has been working on a blues album, and the project is slowly being put together.
Halford expressed his interest in making a blues album in the past and was asked about it during an appearance on the The Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz.
He revealed, "It's already begun. I've been working on this blues album with my brother [Nigel] and my nephew [Alex] and friends that I worked with together on the Celestial album. We had such a great time, and they're so talented. And that blues thing has never left me; it's just part of rock 'n' roll.
"We're slowly putting bits and pieces together. There's no timeline on it. We're kicking the tires, and I've already got some bits of ideas here and there, and they sound great." Watch the full interview below:
