Live: Dave Koz & Friends

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour and Dave has certainly learned over the decades just exactly how to present a holiday concert that'll elate his fans

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

This is the time of year when record labels put out box sets that celebrate the work of their biggest acts and here we recommend a huge vinyl box set from the biggest act of them all, the Beatles!

MorleyView: Gino Vannelli

2024 is a year that Gino Vannelli will be glad to have behind him. The Canadian superstar lost his wife earlier this year, having known her for 50 years and married for almost as long

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Elemental's reissue program is extensive so we'll tell you about the rereleases in several parts; here in the first part we listen to titles from one of Motown's mightiest groups: the Supremes.

A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!

The holiday season has just become a lot more fun thanks to Joe Bonamassa. The rocking blues man has a few things cooking for Christmas including the release of a new Christmas album, Lonely Christmas Eve.

On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus

Our spotlight on new vinyl releases is very diverse this time out as we spin hot wax from Rick Monroe and the Hitmen, Atlas Maior, Stoned Jesus and we begin with a fabulous reissue from the dB's.

Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona

They've been enjoying Lou Malnati's deep dish pizza in Chicago for more than 50-years now and the just-opened Surprise location, the first in the far Western reaches of the Valley of the Sun

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

Iron Maiden performed on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill and Tom Wojcik and Rob Grabowski tell and show us about the legendary band's return to Chicagoland!

Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix

Fans of Americana and folk music got a rare treat on Saturday, November 9 as T Bone Burnett performed in the music theater at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix during his first tour in 18 years

Get To Know... Staytus

Staytus is quickly becoming one of our favorite developing artists. In conjunction with the release of her new song "68 Kill" we offer fans a chance here to get to know a little more about her as she answers a few questions for us.

Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston

In this edition of Quick Flicks we screen a new live release from Todd Rundgren and a documentary about the career of Billy Preston.

It's always a treat to see Rick Wakeman in concert, whether it's with Yes, Yes spinoff groups ARW (Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman), Anderson, Bruford, Wakeman and Howe or in a solo performance

Live: Riot Fest 2024

To quote Riot Fest, "Don't cry because it's over, cry because it happened. See you next year!"

Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago

Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught Metallica, Pantera and Mammoth WVH In The Act during the Chicago stop of the M72 Tour at Soldiers Field on August 9th. Check out Rob's photos and Tom's review!

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Former frontman for the beloved synth pop band Ultravox, Midge Ure could not have chosen a more dramatic way to begin his concert in the music theater at the Music Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix.

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago

When Sammy took the stage the entire amphitheater erupted and the crowd went wild! This tour is called the "The Best of All Worlds" and it definitely lived up to its name.

Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field

Rob Grabowski, Tom Antonson and Roman Sobus caught Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller In The Act during show at the Wrigley Field stop of The Stadium Tour on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Chicago

Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field

On August 29th, Pearl Jam's Dark Matter Tour took home field advantage for the first of two nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught Weezer, The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. In The Act during the Rosemont, Il stop of the Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour on September 6th . Check out Rob's photos and Tom's review!

Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland

Tom Antonson and Roman Sobus caught Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 In The Act during show at Credit Union 1 in Tinley Park, Il. on August 16, 2024. Check out Roman's photos and Tom's review!

Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago

Morgan Clifton and Roman Sobus caught Marilyn Manson In The Act during show at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on August 17th. Check out Roman's photos and Morgan's review!

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland

Heavy Metal Parking Lot it was not, but the lot at the Rosemont Theatre Wednesday night was full of Judas Priest's Chicago faithful.

Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena

The iconic rock band KISS brought their "End of the Road" tour to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 27, 2023