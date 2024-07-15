Live: Dave Koz & Friends
This year marks the 27th anniversary of the Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour and Dave has certainly learned over the decades just exactly how to present a holiday concert that'll elate his fans
Beatles Vinyl Box Set
This is the time of year when record labels put out box sets that celebrate the work of their biggest acts and here we recommend a huge vinyl box set from the biggest act of them all, the Beatles!
MorleyView: Gino Vannelli
2024 is a year that Gino Vannelli will be glad to have behind him. The Canadian superstar lost his wife earlier this year, having known her for 50 years and married for almost as long
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Elemental's reissue program is extensive so we'll tell you about the rereleases in several parts; here in the first part we listen to titles from one of Motown's mightiest groups: the Supremes.
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
The holiday season has just become a lot more fun thanks to Joe Bonamassa. The rocking blues man has a few things cooking for Christmas including the release of a new Christmas album, Lonely Christmas Eve.
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Our spotlight on new vinyl releases is very diverse this time out as we spin hot wax from Rick Monroe and the Hitmen, Atlas Maior, Stoned Jesus and we begin with a fabulous reissue from the dB's.
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
They've been enjoying Lou Malnati's deep dish pizza in Chicago for more than 50-years now and the just-opened Surprise location, the first in the far Western reaches of the Valley of the Sun
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
Iron Maiden performed on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill and Tom Wojcik and Rob Grabowski tell and show us about the legendary band's return to Chicagoland!
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Fans of Americana and folk music got a rare treat on Saturday, November 9 as T Bone Burnett performed in the music theater at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix during his first tour in 18 years
Get To Know... Staytus
Staytus is quickly becoming one of our favorite developing artists. In conjunction with the release of her new song "68 Kill" we offer fans a chance here to get to know a little more about her as she answers a few questions for us.
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
In this edition of Quick Flicks we screen a new live release from Todd Rundgren and a documentary about the career of Billy Preston.
Live: Riot Fest 2024
To quote Riot Fest, "Don't cry because it's over, cry because it happened. See you next year!"
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught Metallica, Pantera and Mammoth WVH In The Act during the Chicago stop of the M72 Tour at Soldiers Field on August 9th. Check out Rob's photos and Tom's review!
Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix
Former frontman for the beloved synth pop band Ultravox, Midge Ure could not have chosen a more dramatic way to begin his concert in the music theater at the Music Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix.
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago
When Sammy took the stage the entire amphitheater erupted and the crowd went wild! This tour is called the "The Best of All Worlds" and it definitely lived up to its name.
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Rob Grabowski, Tom Antonson and Roman Sobus caught Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller In The Act during show at the Wrigley Field stop of The Stadium Tour on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Chicago
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
On August 29th, Pearl Jam's Dark Matter Tour took home field advantage for the first of two nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught Weezer, The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. In The Act during the Rosemont, Il stop of the Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour on September 6th . Check out Rob's photos and Tom's review!
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Tom Antonson and Roman Sobus caught Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 In The Act during show at Credit Union 1 in Tinley Park, Il. on August 16, 2024. Check out Roman's photos and Tom's review!
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Morgan Clifton and Roman Sobus caught Marilyn Manson In The Act during show at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on August 17th. Check out Roman's photos and Morgan's review!
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Heavy Metal Parking Lot it was not, but the lot at the Rosemont Theatre Wednesday night was full of Judas Priest's Chicago faithful.
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
The iconic rock band KISS brought their "End of the Road" tour to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 27, 2023
More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- Corey Kent Marks '24 Live Release With 'Bixby' Video- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
Van Halen I: The Album That Made Eddie A God Documentary Now Streaming
Late Iron Maiden Frontman Paul Di'Anno Book May Become Feature Film
David Ellefson Teams With Chip Z'nuff and More For 'Ah! Leah!' Cover
Royal Hunt Gear Up For EP and Release And Touring In 2025
New Year's Eve Celebrations Could Be Soaked By Rain And Storms In The Northeast And The Northwest
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History (2024 In Review)
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Was Injured In Explosion (2024 In Review)
Steve Perry Opened Up About Why He Quit Journey (2024 In Review)
Bruce Springsteen Addressed Retirement Tour Speculation (2024 In Review)
Pantera's Rex Brown Addressed Rare Club Show Live Album Speculation (2024 In Review)
Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Expanded On Band's Surprise Retirement (2024 In Review)
Jason Bonham Forced To Leave Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour (2024 In Review)
Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up A Little Short For KISS Gig (2024 In Review)
Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 'In Through The Out Door' 45th Anniversary (2024 In Review)
Tragic Circumstances Of Casey Chaos' Death Revealed
E-Town Concrete and Bulldoze Deliver 'Drones For Xmas'
Tab Benoit Setting Sail On Big Easy Cruise Ahead Of 2025 I Hear Thunder Tour Dates
Pantera Brought Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show (2024 In Review)
Wolfgang Van Halen Addressed Claim That He Died (2024 In Review)