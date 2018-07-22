|
Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC (Week in Review)
Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC was a top story on Friday: Eyehategod returned to North American earlier this week for the second leg of their tour supporting Black Label Society and Corrosion Of Conformity. Scheduled to begin on July 18th, the journey will wind its way through more than two dozen cities and includes a handful of headlining shows as well as an appearance at this year's edition of Heavy Montreal and Psycho Las Vegas.
