All That Remains Oli Herbert Public Memorial Announced

All That Remains founding member/lead guitarist Oli Herbert will be remembered with a public memorial service this Sunday, November 11th from 2 - 5 PM, at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, MA.

The service will be open to the first 350 people on "first come, first served" basis and will be live-streamed on The Official Oli Herbert page beginning at 2:15 PM. Fine more details here.

The band issued the following statement last month about his passing, "We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away.

"Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely."





