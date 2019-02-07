News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

All That Remains Announce Oli's Permanent Replacement

02-07-2019
All That Remains

After making headlines with comments from frontman Phil Labonte that All That Remains had not yet discussed guitarist Jason Richardson's future role in the band, the group have confirmed that they have made him a permanent member.

The band recruited Richardson to fill the void left by the tragic death of Oliver "Oli" Herbert on October 16th of last year. Labonte was asked by Decibel Magazine if the band had yet decided on the official replacement for Oli and he said, "It was one tour and we don't have someone that's actually 'the guy' yet.

"We haven't discussed whether Jason wants to join the band full time. We haven't discussed whether or not we want to have Jason join the band. We're not even at that point yet, so I don't know."

However, on Tuesday the band revealed that they have decided to make Richardson their new guitarist. They said the following, "All That Remains would like to clarify that guitarist Jason Richardson is now an official member of the band. Some recent interviews were conducted before a decision was made or announced regarding Jason. But the band has indeed welcomed him into the fold as an official member and is excited to get back on the tour and play for fans."


Related Stories


All That Remains Announce Oli's Permanent Replacement

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident 2018 In Review

All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation

All That Remains Reveal Temp Guitarist Following Oli Herbert's Death

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

All That Remains Oli Herbert Public Memorial Announced

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident

All That Remains Stream New Song And Announce Album

Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour

More All That Remains News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications- Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming- Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour- Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online- Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour- Judas Priest- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

As I Lay Dying Show Canceled Following Outcry

Def Leppard's Impact And The Problem With Rock Hall

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To Upcoming Tour Leg

Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces New Album And Tour

Humble Pie Releasing Long Lost Album This Week

All That Remains Announce Oli's Permanent Replacement

Children Of Bodom Streaming New Song 'This Road'

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Lead Tail Winds Festival Lineup

Singled Out: James Lee Baker's Disappear For The Weekend

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation

Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons

Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.