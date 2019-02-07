All That Remains Announce Oli's Permanent Replacement

After making headlines with comments from frontman Phil Labonte that All That Remains had not yet discussed guitarist Jason Richardson's future role in the band, the group have confirmed that they have made him a permanent member.

The band recruited Richardson to fill the void left by the tragic death of Oliver "Oli" Herbert on October 16th of last year. Labonte was asked by Decibel Magazine if the band had yet decided on the official replacement for Oli and he said, "It was one tour and we don't have someone that's actually 'the guy' yet.

"We haven't discussed whether Jason wants to join the band full time. We haven't discussed whether or not we want to have Jason join the band. We're not even at that point yet, so I don't know."

However, on Tuesday the band revealed that they have decided to make Richardson their new guitarist. They said the following, "All That Remains would like to clarify that guitarist Jason Richardson is now an official member of the band. Some recent interviews were conducted before a decision was made or announced regarding Jason. But the band has indeed welcomed him into the fold as an official member and is excited to get back on the tour and play for fans."





Related Stories

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident 2018 In Review

All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation

All That Remains Reveal Temp Guitarist Following Oli Herbert's Death

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

All That Remains Oli Herbert Public Memorial Announced

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident

All That Remains Stream New Song And Announce Album

Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour

More All That Remains News

Share this article



