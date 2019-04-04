All That Remains Release 'Everything's Wrong' Video

All That Remains have released a music video for their new single "Everything's Wrong." The song comes from the group's latest album "Victim of the New Disease."

Frontman Phil Labonte had this to say about the new promo clip, "We're super excited to share this video with everyone. Everyone in ATR really feels like the video captured the song perfectly. We're also excited that Enzo Amore could be a part of it - he really did a great job in the lead role.

"[Guitarist] Mike Martin is a big wrestling fan and Enzo was a pro in the WWE for a while. He's great on the mic and we think he did a great job capturing the feeling we were looking for. So please give it a look, and don't forget to smash that 'like' button." Watch it here.





Related Stories

All That Remains Singer Not A Fan Of Oli Herbert's Widow

All That Remains Announce Oli's Permanent Replacement

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident 2018 In Review

All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation

All That Remains Reveal Temp Guitarist Following Oli Herbert's Death

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

All That Remains Oli Herbert Public Memorial Announced

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident

More All That Remains News

Share this article



