All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation

11-18-2018
All That Remains

The death of All That Remains guitarist Oliver Herbert is reportedly being investigated by state police as "suspicious" after a medical examiner found that his cause of death was "undetermined," according to a local media report.

Herbert drowned in a pond behind his home in Stafford Springs, CT and the state police sources told the Hartford Courant that they are treating his death as suspicious and the case is being investigated by Eastern District Major Crime Squad.

His widow Elizabeth Herbert had previously shared on Facebook the following about the toxicology report from the medical examiner, "Oli was apparently self-treating for manic-depression that has run in his family for several generations.

"Anti-depressants were found in his system, as well as a sleep aid." She also wrote that she canceled a memorial service in Worcester and issued a plea for anyone with information on where her husband may have gotten his drugs to call state police.

She went on to explain why a public memorial was canceled, "As far as why the memorial service was canceled, concern for my personal safety and home due to numerous threats to both is the reason. If anybody knows where Oli was getting the psych meds, please call Troop C."


