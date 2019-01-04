All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident 2018 In Review

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident was a top 18 story of October 2018: All That Remains shared the very sad news that guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert has died at the age of 44 from an accident the "occurred on the property of his home", according to a representative.

The band broke the news via social media with the following, "We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away.

"Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.

"No further details are available at this time. The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made."

According to Loudwire, Oli's personal publicist revealed the following "On behalf of Oli's wife and family I can confirm that Oli Herbert passed away yesterday unexpectedly as a result of an accident which occurred on the property of his home. He was 44 years old. No further details are being released at this time.

"Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced once that information is available. The family requests for privacy during this time but does wish to express their appreciation to fans worldwide for the outpouring of condolences.





Related Stories

All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation

All That Remains Reveal Temp Guitarist Following Oli Herbert's Death

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

All That Remains Oli Herbert Public Memorial Announced

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident

All That Remains Stream New Song And Announce Album

Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour

All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'

More All That Remains News

Share this article



