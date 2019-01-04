News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident 2018 In Review

01-04-2019
All That Remains

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident was a top 18 story of October 2018: All That Remains shared the very sad news that guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert has died at the age of 44 from an accident the "occurred on the property of his home", according to a representative.

The band broke the news via social media with the following, "We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away.

"Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.

"No further details are available at this time. The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made."

According to Loudwire, Oli's personal publicist revealed the following "On behalf of Oli's wife and family I can confirm that Oli Herbert passed away yesterday unexpectedly as a result of an accident which occurred on the property of his home. He was 44 years old. No further details are being released at this time.

"Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced once that information is available. The family requests for privacy during this time but does wish to express their appreciation to fans worldwide for the outpouring of condolences.


