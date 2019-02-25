News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




All That Remains Singer Not A Fan Of Oli Herbert's Widow

02-25-2019
All That Remains

All That Remains frontman Phil Labonte had some harsh words about the widow of late guitarist Oli Herbert during an appearance on the "Rover's Morning Glory" radio show last week.

Labonte was asked about Oli's death and responded, "I think when it comes to the circumstances surrounding Oli's death, the best thing for me to say is there's not a lot I can say 'cause there is an investigation ongoing'."

He said later, "Oli Herbert did not do the types of drugs that you would associate with an overdose - period. I never saw him do any of the drugs that you would associate with someone that overdoses and dies."

Phil explained that there was a rift with Herbert's widow Elizabeth while Oli was still alive. Saying that she "was never allowed to be on tour." And the elaborated"She would come to the local shows, because we couldn't stop her from showing up. Everyone else in the band... wives, girlfriends, whatever... they would come out on tour, stay for a couple of days, stay for a week. Everybody got along."

He explained the reasoning behind the decision to exclude here, "we made the decision, and she wasn't allowed because she's a garbage human being."

Labonte was also asked if he had an opinion about the manner of Oli's death and he responded, "I do have an opinion on it, but I'm not gonna say. There is an ongoing investigation by the Connecticut state police."


