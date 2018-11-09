All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

All That Remains founding member/lead guitarist Oli Herbert's public memorial which was set to take place this Sunday (November 11th) has been canceled for an undisclosed reason.

Herbert passed away on October 16th at the age of 44 years-old. A public memorial service was supposed to take place at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts and be livestreamed on Sunday but his official Facebook page says that it will not be happening.

They write, "**IMPORTANT NOTICE - Wednesday, November 7th at 9:30 pm, ET: The public Memorial Service for Oli Herbert scheduled for Sunday, November 11th has been CANCELLED. No additional information is available at this time."





