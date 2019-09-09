Angel Stream New Song 'Under The Gun'

Veteran rock group Angel are streaming a new song called "Under The Gun". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Risen", which is set to be released on October 14th.

Founding member Punky Meadows had this to say about the new effort, "I am very proud of this album and Angel fans will LOVE it! It really kicks ass and is very diverse with songs that will satisfy every Angel fan and take you on a musical journey! The band played their asses off! Play it from top to bottom, you will not want to miss a beat."

The current lineup's other original member Frank Dimino added, "This is an album that will take you on a journey to many different roads, all exciting. Enjoy it and play it loud!!!" Check out the new song here.

The band has also announced two record release shows. The first one will take place on October 3rd at VAMP'd in Las Vegas and the second will happen October 4th at The Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA.





