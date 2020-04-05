America Load 'Half Century' Box Set With Rarities

America will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with the release of a brand new 8-disc box set entitled "Half Century" that is loaded with previously unreleased material.

A big highlight of the set is a special disc that includes early demos from the fall of 1970 that were recorded by the group prior to their first Warner Bros self-titled album.

The previously unreleased material also includes tracks from the Caribou Sessions (Rehearsals, outtakes, and demos from February1976 for the album "Hideaway"), tracks from The Poison Oak Sessions (In 1981, between the album "Alibi" (1980) and "View From The Ground" (1982), the band recorded several songs at Dewey's home studio, Poison Oak, in Northern California.)

Gerry Beckley had this to say, "I think that the ingredients of the America sound are the basic fundamentals that translate internationally. he Italians are huge fans of dance music, but they also love a ballad - they're romantic at heart.

"It's the same in the Far East. A lot of times in these countries, we see people singing along, and they don't really know what the words mean. Music is truly the international language." Watch a promo video for the package below:





