Myles Kennedy Announces U.S. Solo Tour

Bruce Henne | 07-06-2021

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge and Slash solo band frontman Myles Kennedy has announced the dates for a fall US tour in support of his latest solo studio album, "The Ides Of March."

The month-long series will open in St. Petersburg, FL on September 7, with shows set to wrap up in Baltimore, MD on October 2. "Happy to be hitting the road with the full band and our friend Tyler Bryant as support!," says Kennedy.

An Artist Pre-Sale is on now via MylesKennedy.com, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, July 9 at 10am local time. Kennedy recorded "The Ides Of March" in Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, where he worked alongside longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier. See the dates here.

