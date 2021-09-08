.

Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'A Thousand Words'

Bruce Henne | 09-08-2021

Myles Kennedy Album cover art
Album cover art

(hennemusic) Myles Kennedy has issued an animated music video for his song "A Thousand Words", the latest track from his second solo album, "The Ides Of March."

The clip is Kennedy's latest work with director Stefano Bertelli - who also oversaw the video for "In Stride", the project's lead single. "A Thousand Words" is released in sync with the September 7 launch of the singer's US tour in support of "The Ides Of March", which opens in St. Petersburg, FL.

Kennedy recorded the album in Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, where he worked alongside longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier. Stream the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

