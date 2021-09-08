Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'A Thousand Words'

(hennemusic) Myles Kennedy has issued an animated music video for his song "A Thousand Words", the latest track from his second solo album, "The Ides Of March."
The clip is Kennedy's latest work with director Stefano Bertelli - who also oversaw the video for "In Stride", the project's lead single. "A Thousand Words" is released in sync with the September 7 launch of the singer's US tour in support of "The Ides Of March", which opens in St. Petersburg, FL.
Kennedy recorded the album in Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, where he worked alongside longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier. Stream the video here.
Myles Kennedy Announces The Ides Of March UK Tour
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Moonshot'
Myles Kennedy Announces U.S. Solo Tour
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of A Thousand Words
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Love Rain Down'
Myles Kennedy Shows Softer Side With 'Love Rain Down'
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Get Along'
Myles Kennedy Announces First Dates For The Ides Of March Tour
Myles Kennedy Gets Animated To 'Get Along'
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more
UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1
KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares New Solo Single 'Long Way'
Motley Crue Announce Shout At The Devil 40th Anniversary Reissue
Johnny Rotten Comments On Legal Battle Over Sex Pistols Song Rights
The Black Crowes Add Pair Of Las Vegas Shows To Reunion Tour
Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'A Thousand Words'
Singled Out: Cory Singer's Somebody's Heart