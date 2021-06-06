Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of A Thousand Words

(hennemusic) Myles Kennedy is streaming video of his debut live performance of "A Thousand Words", a track from his newly-released album, "The Ides Of March."

The rocker is seen sharing the story behind the song before delivering it alone and surrounded by guitars on stage at the legendary Fox Theater in Spokane, WA.

Kennedy explains it as "a song, from the lyrical standpoint, that was inspired by a photograph which, very much, if you listen to the narrative of the song, it goes into that."

The singer then goes on to detail his wife's discovery of an image on social media that was viewed while he was working on the song's chord progressions.

Kennedy recorded the album in Florida with producer Michael Baskette, where he worked alongside longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier.

"The Ides Of March" is now available in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, black and colored 2LP vinyl, including Die Hard Limited Edition and Limited Deluxe Box options available via Napalm Records.

Kennedy recently announced his return to live performances with a series of US dates in support of the album; he will play a pair of headlining shows the Midwest later this month before teaming up with Halestorn for gigs in Illinois and Wisconsin. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

